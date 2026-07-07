Back to the Roots, Episode 161
BTR EP 161 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Teresa James (& The Rhythm Tramps)/In The Pink/Live!/2019 Jesilu Records
02-The Red Clay Strays/Down South/Grateful/2026 RCA Records
03-Martha Fields/Southern White Lies/Southern White Lies/2016 Self-Produced
04-Julien Biget & Margaux Lienard/Good Morning Blues/Sing Sing/2024 La Cachute Production
05-Old Crow Medicine Show/Howdy Do America/Union Made/2026 Heartland Records
(1st STOP)
06-Grey Delisle/The Last Last Time/The Grey Album/2025 Humminbird Records
07-Steep Canyon Rangers/Circling The Drain/Next Act/2026 Yep Roc Records
08-Shawn James/Headed For The End/Passage/2026 Self-Produced
09-Tim Easton/Never Punch The Clock Again/fIREHORSE/2026 Self-Produced
10-The Dibs/Getting Older/Just For You/2026 Naked Records
(2nd STOP)
11-Jesse Welles/The Great Caucasian God/Devil's Den/2025 Self-Produced
12-Tim Buckley/Peanut Man/Sefronia/1973 Warner Brothers Records
13-Rebecca Frazier/Make Hay While The Moon Shines/Boarding Windows In Paradise/2024 Amtoco
(3rd STOP)
14-John Primer/Rainy Night In Georgia/The Soul Of A Blues Man/2019 Blues House Productions