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Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 161

Published July 7, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT

BTR EP 161 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Teresa James (& The Rhythm Tramps)/In The Pink/Live!/2019 Jesilu Records

02-The Red Clay Strays/Down South/Grateful/2026 RCA Records

03-Martha Fields/Southern White Lies/Southern White Lies/2016 Self-Produced

04-Julien Biget & Margaux Lienard/Good Morning Blues/Sing Sing/2024 La Cachute Production

05-Old Crow Medicine Show/Howdy Do America/Union Made/2026 Heartland Records
(1st STOP)

06-Grey Delisle/The Last Last Time/The Grey Album/2025 Humminbird Records

07-Steep Canyon Rangers/Circling The Drain/Next Act/2026 Yep Roc Records

08-Shawn James/Headed For The End/Passage/2026 Self-Produced

09-Tim Easton/Never Punch The Clock Again/fIREHORSE/2026 Self-Produced

10-The Dibs/Getting Older/Just For You/2026 Naked Records
(2nd STOP)

11-Jesse Welles/The Great Caucasian God/Devil's Den/2025 Self-Produced

12-Tim Buckley/Peanut Man/Sefronia/1973 Warner Brothers Records

13-Rebecca Frazier/Make Hay While The Moon Shines/Boarding Windows In Paradise/2024 Amtoco
(3rd STOP)

14-John Primer/Rainy Night In Georgia/The Soul Of A Blues Man/2019 Blues House Productions

Back to the Roots