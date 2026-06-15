Back to the Roots, Episode 160

BTR EP 160 Artists & Playlist

01-Aj Crawdaddy / Slow Cookin'/Slow Cookin'/2017 Self-Produced

02-Grey DeLisle & Les Greene / Homewrecker/Grey & Greene/2026 Hummin' Bird Records

03-Sean Riley & The Water / Truck Route Blues/Stone Cold Hands/2024 Pugnacious

04-Wiser Time/Whiskey And Wine/Beggars And Thieves/2011 Wiser Time Music

05-Candice Ivory/World Of Trouble/New Southern Vintage/2025 Self-Produced

(1st STOP)

06-Rhythm Krewe/Monkey Toes/Unfinished Business/2023 Rhombus Records

07-JP Soars & Anne Harris/Goin' To South Carolina/Gypsy Blue Revue/2026 Soars High Song Factory

08-Shane Dwight/I'm A Bad Man/This House/2014 Eclecto Groove Records

09-Rita Coolidge/Born Under A Bad Sign/Rita Coolidge/1971 A&M Records

10-Eugene Tyler Band/It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry/Ride To Bike/2026 Cold Folks Home Records

(2nd STOP)

11-Van Morrison/I Will Be There/Saint Dominic's Preview/1972 Exile Productions

12-Shanda & The Howlers/Trouble's Out To Play/Trouble/2017 Self-Produced

13-Hayes Carll/Naked Checkers/Flowers and Liquor/2002 Hwy 87 Records

14-Shannon Curfman/I'm Coming Home/Loud Guitars, Big Suspicions/1999 Arista Records

(3ed STOP)

15-Carmen Gomes Inc/Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood/Desire/2009 Self-Produced