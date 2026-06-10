Back to the Roots, Episode 159
BTR EP 159 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Mark Knopfler & Chet Atkins Poor Boy Blues/Neck And Neck/1990 Columbia Records
02-Sassparilla Bad Luck And Trouble/Honey, I'm Using Again/2026 In Music We Trust Records
03-Wise Old Owl Colebrook Road/Wise Old Owl (EP)/2025 Mountain Fever Records
04-Jorma Kaukonen Just Because/Blue Country Heart/2002 Columbia Records
05-Margaux Lienard & Julien Biget The House Of The Rising Sun/Don't Go Dancin'/2021 La cahute production
(1st STOP)
06-Marina & The Kats I Should Have Known Better/Swingsalabim/2019 Ideas Edition
07-Marc Stone When We Were Cheating (featuring Meschiya Lake)/Shining Like A Diamond/2023 Bent River Records
08-Maria Muldaur In My Girlish Days/Richland Woman Blues/2001 Stony Plain Rights Management
09-Maria Muldaur And Tuba Skinny Swing You Sinners/Let's Get Happy Together/2021 Stony Plain Rights Management
10-Nick Shoulders All Bad/All Bad/2023 Gar Hole Records
(2nd STOP)
11-Marianne Faithfull Easy Come, Easy Go/Easy Come, Easy Go (Deluxe Edition)/2008 Naive
12-Mare Edstrom I Feel The Same/Inside The Blues/2004 Spiritone Records
13-Richard Hawley Ballad Of A Thin Man/Ballad Of A Thin Man (Digital Single) &/or Soundtrack to 'Peaky Blinders'/2019 Magic Quid Limited
14-Ray Manzarek & Roy Rogers An Organ, A Guitar and a Chicken Wing (feat. George Brooks)/Translucent Blues/2011 Chops Not Chaps Records
(3rd STOP)