Back to the Roots, Episode 159

BTR EP 159 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Mark Knopfler & Chet Atkins Poor Boy Blues/Neck And Neck/1990 Columbia Records

02-Sassparilla Bad Luck And Trouble/Honey, I'm Using Again/2026 In Music We Trust Records

03-Wise Old Owl Colebrook Road/Wise Old Owl (EP)/2025 Mountain Fever Records

04-Jorma Kaukonen Just Because/Blue Country Heart/2002 Columbia Records

05-Margaux Lienard & Julien Biget The House Of The Rising Sun/Don't Go Dancin'/2021 La cahute production

(1st STOP)

06-Marina & The Kats I Should Have Known Better/Swingsalabim/2019 Ideas Edition

07-Marc Stone When We Were Cheating (featuring Meschiya Lake)/Shining Like A Diamond/2023 Bent River Records

08-Maria Muldaur In My Girlish Days/Richland Woman Blues/2001 Stony Plain Rights Management

09-Maria Muldaur And Tuba Skinny Swing You Sinners/Let's Get Happy Together/2021 Stony Plain Rights Management

10-Nick Shoulders All Bad/All Bad/2023 Gar Hole Records

(2nd STOP)

11-Marianne Faithfull Easy Come, Easy Go/Easy Come, Easy Go (Deluxe Edition)/2008 Naive

12-Mare Edstrom I Feel The Same/Inside The Blues/2004 Spiritone Records

13-Richard Hawley Ballad Of A Thin Man/Ballad Of A Thin Man (Digital Single) &/or Soundtrack to 'Peaky Blinders'/2019 Magic Quid Limited

14-Ray Manzarek & Roy Rogers An Organ, A Guitar and a Chicken Wing (feat. George Brooks)/Translucent Blues/2011 Chops Not Chaps Records

(3rd STOP)