Back to the Roots, Episode 158

BTR EP 158Artists & Playlist

01-Hurricane James Blues Project/Before Too Long (It Will Be Too Late)/I'm My Own Man/2026 Jon Kinyon

02-Nico Wayne Toussaint/Memphis/From Clarksdale With Love/2024 Self-Produced

03-Seth James/It's Later Than You Think/Motormouth/2026 Qualified Records

04-Martin Winsor & Jeannie Steet/Stealin'/Troubadours/2021 Railroad Tracks

05-Mark Knopfler/Coyote/The Ragpicker's Dream/2002 Mercury Records

(1st STOP)

06-P K Mayo/Too Gone/All Before Yesterday/2026 New Folk Records

07-Joni Mitchell/Coyote/Hejira/1976 Asylum Records

08-Angel Band/Angel Of The Morning/Beautiful Noise/2006 Self-Produced

09-Sierra Ferrell/Don't Let Your Deal Go Down/Trail Of Flowers (Deluxe Edition)/2025 Rounder Records

10-Mike Bloomfield/East Colorado Blues/If You Love These Blues, Play'em As You Please (Remastered)/2004 Fantasy Records (Compilation)

(2nd STOP)

11-Chris Bathgate/Eliza/Salt Year/2011 Quite Scientific Records

12-Don Ross/Head And Heart/This Dragon Won't Sleep/1995 Self Produced

13-A Murder In Mississippi/Kingfisher/Reverie/2024 For The Road Records

(3rd Stop)

14-Nico Wayne Toussaint/Make It Count/From Clarksdale With Love/2024 Self-Produced