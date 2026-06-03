Back to the Roots, Episode 158
BTR EP 158Artists & Playlist
01-Hurricane James Blues Project/Before Too Long (It Will Be Too Late)/I'm My Own Man/2026 Jon Kinyon
02-Nico Wayne Toussaint/Memphis/From Clarksdale With Love/2024 Self-Produced
03-Seth James/It's Later Than You Think/Motormouth/2026 Qualified Records
04-Martin Winsor & Jeannie Steet/Stealin'/Troubadours/2021 Railroad Tracks
05-Mark Knopfler/Coyote/The Ragpicker's Dream/2002 Mercury Records
(1st STOP)
06-P K Mayo/Too Gone/All Before Yesterday/2026 New Folk Records
07-Joni Mitchell/Coyote/Hejira/1976 Asylum Records
08-Angel Band/Angel Of The Morning/Beautiful Noise/2006 Self-Produced
09-Sierra Ferrell/Don't Let Your Deal Go Down/Trail Of Flowers (Deluxe Edition)/2025 Rounder Records
10-Mike Bloomfield/East Colorado Blues/If You Love These Blues, Play'em As You Please (Remastered)/2004 Fantasy Records (Compilation)
(2nd STOP)
11-Chris Bathgate/Eliza/Salt Year/2011 Quite Scientific Records
12-Don Ross/Head And Heart/This Dragon Won't Sleep/1995 Self Produced
13-A Murder In Mississippi/Kingfisher/Reverie/2024 For The Road Records
(3rd Stop)
14-Nico Wayne Toussaint/Make It Count/From Clarksdale With Love/2024 Self-Produced