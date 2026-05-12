Back to the Roots, Episode 157

BTR EP 157ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Mike Bourne Band Too Old To Be Young/Kansas CityO'Clock/2025 Overton Music

02-Joe Weed Walk, Don't Run/The Vultures/1995 Highland Records

03-David Deacon The Penthouse Electric Attic Blues/Good Day Good Night/2023 Self Produced

04-Heavy Drunk You Don't Know Me/You Don't Know Me/2023 4142 Music

(1st STOP)

05-Jennifer Porter Before We Call It A Day/Yes, I Do!/2023 Cougar Music

06-Rosie Flores & the Talismen Honky Tonk Moon/Impossible Frontiers/2025 Mule Kick Records

07-Leftover Cuties You Are My Sunshine/Departures-EP/2012 Self-Produced

08-Blues Feeling Lost In The Delta/Midnight Train To Memphis/2025 La Dolce Vita

09-Kieran Kane & Kevin Welch Somewhere In The Middle (feat. Fats Kaplin)/You Can't Save Everybody/2004 Dead Reckoning Records

10-Jesse Dayton The Way We Are/The Revealer/2016 Blue Elan Records

(2nd STOP)

11-Bruce Springsteen Wild Billy's Circus Story/The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle/1973 Columbia Records

12-Dee Dee Bridgewater I Can't Get Next To You/Memphis … Yes, I'm Ready/2017 DDB Productions

13-Jon Cleary Two Wrongs/So Swell/2023 Single Lock Records

14-Van Morrison Into The Mystic/Moondance/1970 Warner Brothers Records

(3rd STOP)

