Back to the Roots, Episode 157
BTR EP 157ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Mike Bourne Band Too Old To Be Young/Kansas CityO'Clock/2025 Overton Music
02-Joe Weed Walk, Don't Run/The Vultures/1995 Highland Records
03-David Deacon The Penthouse Electric Attic Blues/Good Day Good Night/2023 Self Produced
04-Heavy Drunk You Don't Know Me/You Don't Know Me/2023 4142 Music
(1st STOP)
05-Jennifer Porter Before We Call It A Day/Yes, I Do!/2023 Cougar Music
06-Rosie Flores & the Talismen Honky Tonk Moon/Impossible Frontiers/2025 Mule Kick Records
07-Leftover Cuties You Are My Sunshine/Departures-EP/2012 Self-Produced
08-Blues Feeling Lost In The Delta/Midnight Train To Memphis/2025 La Dolce Vita
09-Kieran Kane & Kevin Welch Somewhere In The Middle (feat. Fats Kaplin)/You Can't Save Everybody/2004 Dead Reckoning Records
10-Jesse Dayton The Way We Are/The Revealer/2016 Blue Elan Records
(2nd STOP)
11-Bruce Springsteen Wild Billy's Circus Story/The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle/1973 Columbia Records
12-Dee Dee Bridgewater I Can't Get Next To You/Memphis … Yes, I'm Ready/2017 DDB Productions
13-Jon Cleary Two Wrongs/So Swell/2023 Single Lock Records
14-Van Morrison Into The Mystic/Moondance/1970 Warner Brothers Records
(3rd STOP)