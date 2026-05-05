Back to the Roots, Episode 156

BTR EP 156 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-The Right Reverend Crow & Nathan Bell What Time It Is/Demokracy Blues/2026 Need To Know Records

02-Wide Mouth Mason Bodies In Motion/I Wanna Go With You/2019 We Are Busy Bodies Records

03-Michael van Merwyk Blues Everywhere I Go/Blues Everywhere I Go/2024 Timezone Records

04-The Little Mercies I Won't Go/The Little Mercies/2026 Birdhouse Productions

05-Tim Easton River/Firehouse/2025 Self-Produced

(1st STOP)

06-Blind Willie McTell Kill It Kid/Atlanta Twelve String/1972 Atlantic Records (1949 Recordings)

07-Santa Clara Blues Shine On/Hearts And Souls/2026 Raging Planet Records

08-Souled American Sorry State/Sanctions/2026 Jealous Butcher Records

09-Jason Dea West Squeaky Old Car/Journey In Today/2017 Jason O'Dea

10-Watkins Family Hour The King Of The 12 Ounce Bottles/Watkins Family Hour/2015 Family Hour Records

(2nd STOP)

11- Daryl Roberts & Hey Gringo You Only Get One/Keep On Moving/2024 Self-Produced (Daryl Roberts)

12-Phil Perry (Merry Clayton & Ricky Lawson) Spanish Moon/Rock And Roll Doctor: Lowell George Tribute Album/1997 Kaigan Records

13-The Apocalypse Blues Revue When The Music's Over/The Apocalypse Blues Revue/2016 Mascot Label Group

(3rd STOP)