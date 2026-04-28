Back to the Roots, Episode 155

BTR EP 155 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Malcolm Holcombe Money Train/Tricks Of The Trade/2020 Need To Know Records

02-The Lovin' Spoonful Night Owl Blues/Do You Believe In Magic/1965 Kama Sutra Records

03-Jorma Kaukonen Genesis/Quah/1974 Grunt Records

04-Jefferson Airplane Good Shepherd/Volunteers/1969 RCA Victor

05-Joni Mitchell Cactus Tree/Song To A Seagull/1968 Reprise Records

(1st STOP)

06-Nick Shoulders Whooped If You Will/All Bad/2023 Gar Hole Records

07-Sassparilla Bad Luck And Trouble/Honey, I'm Using Again/2026 In Music We Trust Records

08-Jeff Strahan Baptist Bootleggers/Monkey Around/2013 Self-Produced

09-Joe Weed Green Onions/The Vultures/1995 Highland Records

10-Margo Price I Just Don't Give A Damn/Hard Headed Woman/2025 Self-Produced

(2nd STOP)

11-Rucksack Revolution Someday Soon/Rucksack Revolution/2021 Self-Produced

12-Punch Brothers My Oh My/The Phosphorescent Blues/2014 Nonesuch Records

13-Shel Silverstein 25 Minutes To Go/Inside Folk Songs/1962 Atlantic Records

(3rd STOP)

14-Bob Dylan (& Joan Baez) I Shall Be Released/The Bootleg Series, Vol 5: Live 1975 – The Rolling Thunder Revue/2002 Columbia Records