Back to the Roots, Episode 155
BTR EP 155 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Malcolm Holcombe Money Train/Tricks Of The Trade/2020 Need To Know Records
02-The Lovin' Spoonful Night Owl Blues/Do You Believe In Magic/1965 Kama Sutra Records
03-Jorma Kaukonen Genesis/Quah/1974 Grunt Records
04-Jefferson Airplane Good Shepherd/Volunteers/1969 RCA Victor
05-Joni Mitchell Cactus Tree/Song To A Seagull/1968 Reprise Records
(1st STOP)
06-Nick Shoulders Whooped If You Will/All Bad/2023 Gar Hole Records
07-Sassparilla Bad Luck And Trouble/Honey, I'm Using Again/2026 In Music We Trust Records
08-Jeff Strahan Baptist Bootleggers/Monkey Around/2013 Self-Produced
09-Joe Weed Green Onions/The Vultures/1995 Highland Records
10-Margo Price I Just Don't Give A Damn/Hard Headed Woman/2025 Self-Produced
(2nd STOP)
11-Rucksack Revolution Someday Soon/Rucksack Revolution/2021 Self-Produced
12-Punch Brothers My Oh My/The Phosphorescent Blues/2014 Nonesuch Records
13-Shel Silverstein 25 Minutes To Go/Inside Folk Songs/1962 Atlantic Records
(3rd STOP)
14-Bob Dylan (& Joan Baez) I Shall Be Released/The Bootleg Series, Vol 5: Live 1975 – The Rolling Thunder Revue/2002 Columbia Records