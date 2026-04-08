Back to the Roots, Episode 152

BTR EP 152ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Bruce Springsteen War/Live 1975-85 Box Set/1986 Columbia Records

02-Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams Masters Of War (Single)/2017 Charles Lloyd & Blue Note Records

03-Bill Evans Every Once In A While/Rise Above/2016 Self-Produced

(1st STOP)

04-T.G. Copperfield Life Is A Death Trap/Sweet Honey/2018 Timezone

05-Billy Don Burns Runnin' Drugs Out Of Mexico/Heroes, Friends & Other Troubled Souls/2004 Rusty Knuckles

06-The Tabasco Birds In Heaven We'll Be Eating Enchiladas/Cosmic American Music/2026 Cormal Records

07-Jeremy Steig (w/ Johnny Winter) Mountain Dew Dues/Temple Of Birth/1975 Columbia Records

08-Katy Moffatt Love Me Like A Man/Playin' Fool/2008 Strictly Country Records

(2nd STOP)

09-Cat Clyde Man's World/Mud Blood Bone/2026 Self-Produced

10-Wiser Time Whiskey And Wine/Beggars And Thieves/2011 Wiser Time Music

11-Clayton Denwood Black Moon Rising/Looking For A Road/2026 Self-Produced

12-Shirley Johnson Take Your Foot Off My Back/Selfish Kind Of Gal/2025 Delmark Records

13-Beverly 'Guitar' Watkins Back In Business/Don't Mess With Miss Watkins/2010 Dixiefrog Records

(3rd STOP)