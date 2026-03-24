Back to the Roots, Episode 151
BTR EP 151ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Della Mae Magic Accident/Magic Accident/2026 Compass Records
02-The Corner Laughers Terra Mia/Concerns Of Wasp And Willow/2026 Big Stir Records
03-The Revivalists Down In The Dirt/Pour It Out Into The Night/2023 Concord Records
04-Bidu Sous & Lucas Espildora At Last/On The Blues Road/2025 Self Produced
1st STOP
05-Big Boy Bloater & The Limits I Got The Feeling Someone's Watching Me/Luxury Hobo/2016 Mascot Label Group
06-Billy Don Burns Tired & Troubled Soldiers/Heroes, Friends & Other Troubled Souls/2004 Rusty Knuckles
07-Augie Meyers Autumn Eyes/Blame It On Love/2008 El Sendero Records
08-Eric Clapton Hey Hey/Unplugged/1992 EPC Enterprises
09-Lulu And The Broadsides Ice Cream Man/Lulu And The Broadsides/2023 Kismet Records
2nd STOP
10-Tracy Nelson Yonder Come The Blues/Life Don't Miss Nobody/2023 Self-Produced
11-Darrell Scott Spelling Bee Romance/Aloha From Nashville/2007 Sugar Hill Records
12-Tasha Taylor Leave That Dog Alone/Honey For The Biscuit/2025 Self-Produced
13-Tim Grimm Broken Truth
14-Leonard Cohen Closing Time/The Future/1992 Columbia Records
3rd STOP