Back to the Roots, Episode 151

BTR EP 151ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Della Mae Magic Accident/Magic Accident/2026 Compass Records

02-The Corner Laughers Terra Mia/Concerns Of Wasp And Willow/2026 Big Stir Records

03-The Revivalists Down In The Dirt/Pour It Out Into The Night/2023 Concord Records

04-Bidu Sous & Lucas Espildora At Last/On The Blues Road/2025 Self Produced

1st STOP

05-Big Boy Bloater & The Limits I Got The Feeling Someone's Watching Me/Luxury Hobo/2016 Mascot Label Group

06-Billy Don Burns Tired & Troubled Soldiers/Heroes, Friends & Other Troubled Souls/2004 Rusty Knuckles

07-Augie Meyers Autumn Eyes/Blame It On Love/2008 El Sendero Records

08-Eric Clapton Hey Hey/Unplugged/1992 EPC Enterprises

09-Lulu And The Broadsides Ice Cream Man/Lulu And The Broadsides/2023 Kismet Records

2nd STOP

10-Tracy Nelson Yonder Come The Blues/Life Don't Miss Nobody/2023 Self-Produced

11-Darrell Scott Spelling Bee Romance/Aloha From Nashville/2007 Sugar Hill Records

12-Tasha Taylor Leave That Dog Alone/Honey For The Biscuit/2025 Self-Produced

13-Tim Grimm Broken Truth

14-Leonard Cohen Closing Time/The Future/1992 Columbia Records

3rd STOP

