Back to the Roots, Episode 150
BTR EP 150ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
01-Good Medicine Band Cotton Dresses
02-Greensky Bluegrass Can't Stop Now
03-Guy Clark Tornado Time In Texas
04-The Corner Laughers Rainbow Cardigan
05-Iron & Wine About A Bruise
1st STOP
06-Ingrid Lucia & The Flying Neutrinos Blue Around Midnight
07-Norah Jones Sinkin' Soon
08-Rosanne Cash I'm Only Sleeping
09-John Jorgenson Quintet Red On Red
10-Katy Moffatt Mr. Banker
2nd STOP
11-Garrett Boys Drag In The River
12-Patty Griffin Let Him Fly
13-The Decemberists Carolina Low
14-Richard Thompson Crawl Back (Under My Stone)
15-Tom Waits Swordfishtrombone
3rd STOP