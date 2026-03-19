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Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 150

Published March 19, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT

BTR EP 150ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-Good Medicine Band Cotton Dresses

02-Greensky Bluegrass Can't Stop Now

03-Guy Clark Tornado Time In Texas

04-The Corner Laughers Rainbow Cardigan

05-Iron & Wine About A Bruise
1st STOP

06-Ingrid Lucia & The Flying Neutrinos Blue Around Midnight

07-Norah Jones Sinkin' Soon

08-Rosanne Cash I'm Only Sleeping

09-John Jorgenson Quintet Red On Red

10-Katy Moffatt Mr. Banker
2nd STOP

11-Garrett Boys Drag In The River

12-Patty Griffin Let Him Fly

13-The Decemberists Carolina Low

14-Richard Thompson Crawl Back (Under My Stone)

15-Tom Waits Swordfishtrombone
3rd STOP

Back to the Roots