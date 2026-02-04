Back to the Roots, Episode 145

BTR EP 145ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

1st SET

01-Lucinda Williams The World's Gone Wrong/World's Gone Wrong/2026 Highway 20 Records

02-The Waybacks Lickkus Interruptus/Devolver/2004 Fiddling Cricket Music

03-Kieran & Kevin Welch Just Like That/You Can't Save Everybody/2004 Dead Reckoning Records

04-Al Anderson Hole In My Heart/Pay Before You Pump/1996 Imprint Records

05-Albert Lee & Hogan's Heroes Jitterbug Boogie/Tear It Up/2007 Heroic Records

2nd SET

06-AT's Roots & Ramblin' American Dream/Teased Up!/2025 Stupido Records

07-Brennen Leigh Tell Me/Don't You Ever/Don't You Ever Give Up On Love/2025 Signature Sounds

08-Arelean Brown I'm So Blue/Sings The Blues In The Loop/1977 Simmons Records

09-Elles Bailey How Do You Do It/Can't Take My Story Away/2026 Outlaw Music

10-Top Jimmy And The Rhythm Pigs Backroom Blues/Pigus Drunkus Maximus/1987 Restless Records

3rd SET

11-Alexis Korner Country Shoes/Accidentally Borne In New Orleans/1973 Warner Brothers

12-7Walkers New Orleans Crawl/7 Walkers/2010 Response Records

13-The Chris O'Leary Band Tchoupitoulas/Mr. Used To Be/2010 Vizztone Label Group

14-Bob Dylan World Gone Wrong/World Gone Wrong/1990 Columbia Records