Back to the Roots, Episode 145
BTR EP 145ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
1st SET
01-Lucinda Williams The World's Gone Wrong/World's Gone Wrong/2026 Highway 20 Records
02-The Waybacks Lickkus Interruptus/Devolver/2004 Fiddling Cricket Music
03-Kieran & Kevin Welch Just Like That/You Can't Save Everybody/2004 Dead Reckoning Records
04-Al Anderson Hole In My Heart/Pay Before You Pump/1996 Imprint Records
05-Albert Lee & Hogan's Heroes Jitterbug Boogie/Tear It Up/2007 Heroic Records
2nd SET
06-AT's Roots & Ramblin' American Dream/Teased Up!/2025 Stupido Records
07-Brennen Leigh Tell Me/Don't You Ever/Don't You Ever Give Up On Love/2025 Signature Sounds
08-Arelean Brown I'm So Blue/Sings The Blues In The Loop/1977 Simmons Records
09-Elles Bailey How Do You Do It/Can't Take My Story Away/2026 Outlaw Music
10-Top Jimmy And The Rhythm Pigs Backroom Blues/Pigus Drunkus Maximus/1987 Restless Records
3rd SET
11-Alexis Korner Country Shoes/Accidentally Borne In New Orleans/1973 Warner Brothers
12-7Walkers New Orleans Crawl/7 Walkers/2010 Response Records
13-The Chris O'Leary Band Tchoupitoulas/Mr. Used To Be/2010 Vizztone Label Group
14-Bob Dylan World Gone Wrong/World Gone Wrong/1990 Columbia Records