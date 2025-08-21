CONTACT US

Back to the Roots, Episode 125

Published August 21, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

BTR EP 125   ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

 
01-Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings   This Land Is Your Land/Naturally/2005 Daptone Records

02-Journos   What A Time To Be Alive/In The Key Of WTF!/2022 Bob The Organism Records
 

03-Steve Earle   Rich Man's War/The Revolution Starts Now/2004 Artemis Records
 

04-Gina Sicilia   Blowing In The Wind/Bring It On Home: A Tribute To Sam Cooke/2025 Blue Elan Records

05-Hazel Dickens   They'll Never Keep Us Down/Hard Hitting Songs For Hard Hit People/1980 Rounder Records
 

06-Nick Shoulders   Bound And Determined/Okay, Crawdad/2019 Gar Hole Records

07-Kenny Blues Boss Wayne   Try It Out/Oh Yeah!/2024 Kenneth Spruell

08-Veronica Sbergia    Dope Head Blues/Bawdy Black Pearls/2023 Bloos Records

09-Joanna Connor   Doctor Feelgood/Believe It!/1989 Blind Pig Records

10-The Wildmans   Bluegrass In The Backwoods/Wandering Thoughts/2017 Patuxent Music

11-The Moonshine Hollow   Alone In The Woods/Whiskey River Blues/2025 Wildfire Creek Music

12-Tom Letson & the Letdown   Into The Ether/There's A Hole In My Head Where My Brain Used To Be/2025 Self-Produced

13-Eddie Boyd   I Got the Blues/The Blues Speaks Softly: Eddie Boyd 1959-1962

14-Strong Bow & Wry   Mess With My Blues/Rosin N Blues/2025 Self-Produced
 

15-Tim Grimm   The People's Highway/The Black Fields/2005 Wind River

