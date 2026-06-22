All Access 80s #37 - Big Sound
On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played big sounding songs! The 80's had nothing short of maximalist production, so we looked at songs that simply sound huge... from tons of reverb to quadruple layered guitars... these tracks sound ginormous!
Here is what we played: (Episode Aired 6/20, Re-aired 6/22)
|Title
|Artist
|Album
|label
|How Soon Is Now? (Single Edit)
|The Smiths
|Complete
|Rhino UK, a division of Warner Music UK Ltd.
|Mama, I'm Coming Home
|Ozzy Osbourne
|No More Tears (Bonus Track Version)
|Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment
|Space Age Love Song
|A Flock of Seagulls
|A Flock of Seagulls
|BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
|Shout (U.S. Single Edit)
|Tears for Fears
|Songs from the Big Chair (Deluxe)
|Mercury Records Limited
|Christine (2018 Remaster)
|The House of Love
|The House Of Love (2012 Deluxe Version)
|Cherry Red Records
|Mandinka
|Sinead O'Connor
|The Lion and the Cobra
|Chrysalis Records Limited
|In a Big Country
|Big Country
|The Crossing (Digitally Remastered)
|Mercury Records Limited
|Pride (In the Name of Love)
|U2
|The Unforgettable Fire
|Island Records, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited
|If You Let Me Stay
|Sananda Maitreya
|Introducing The Hardline According To Sananda Maitreya
|Sony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd.
|Sweet Love
|Anita Baker
|The Best of Anita Baker
|Atlantic Recording Corporation. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company.
|The Golden Calf
|Prefab Sprout
|From Langley Park to Memphis
|Sony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd.
|Lips Like Sugar
|Echo & The Bunnymen
|Echo & the Bunnymen (Bonus Tracks Edition) [2004 Remaster]
|Warner Records Inc. Manufactured & Marketed by Warner Strategic Marketing.
|Up the Down Escalator
|The Chameleons
|Script of the Bridge (25th Anniversary Edition)
|Blue Apple Music
|A Kissed Out Red Floatboat
|Cocteau Twins
|Blue Bell Knoll (Remastered) [Remastered]
|4AD Ltd