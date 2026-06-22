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All Access 80's

All Access 80s #37 - Big Sound

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published June 22, 2026 at 4:23 PM EDT
Bono of U2 Holding Up a Microphone to the Crowd at a live performance
Ross Marino
/
Getty Images
Bono of U2

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played big sounding songs! The 80's had nothing short of maximalist production, so we looked at songs that simply sound huge... from tons of reverb to quadruple layered guitars... these tracks sound ginormous!

Here is what we played: (Episode Aired 6/20, Re-aired 6/22)

TitleArtistAlbumlabel
How Soon Is Now? (Single Edit)The SmithsCompleteRhino UK, a division of Warner Music UK Ltd.
Mama, I'm Coming HomeOzzy OsbourneNo More Tears (Bonus Track Version)Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment
Space Age Love SongA Flock of SeagullsA Flock of SeagullsBMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Shout (U.S. Single Edit)Tears for FearsSongs from the Big Chair (Deluxe)Mercury Records Limited
Christine (2018 Remaster)The House of LoveThe House Of Love (2012 Deluxe Version)Cherry Red Records
MandinkaSinead O'ConnorThe Lion and the CobraChrysalis Records Limited
In a Big CountryBig CountryThe Crossing (Digitally Remastered)Mercury Records Limited
Pride (In the Name of Love)U2The Unforgettable FireIsland Records, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited
If You Let Me StaySananda MaitreyaIntroducing The Hardline According To Sananda MaitreyaSony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd.
Sweet LoveAnita BakerThe Best of Anita BakerAtlantic Recording Corporation. Marketed by Rhino Entertainment Company, a Warner Music Group Company.
The Golden CalfPrefab SproutFrom Langley Park to MemphisSony Music Entertainment (UK) Ltd.
Lips Like SugarEcho & The BunnymenEcho & the Bunnymen (Bonus Tracks Edition) [2004 Remaster]Warner Records Inc. Manufactured & Marketed by Warner Strategic Marketing.
Up the Down EscalatorThe ChameleonsScript of the Bridge (25th Anniversary Edition)Blue Apple Music
A Kissed Out Red FloatboatCocteau TwinsBlue Bell Knoll (Remastered) [Remastered]4AD Ltd
All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann