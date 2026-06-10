All Access 80's #36 - Horns

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played tunes with horns! Whether it was an entire horn section or one saxophone solo, every song here had some brass involved!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 06/06/26, and re-aired on 06/08/26.)

1. Save It For Later | The English Beat | Special Beat Service | I.R.S.

2. One on One | Hall & Oates | H20 | RCA

3. Words Fail Me | The Sound | Jeopardy | Korova

4. Waiting On A Friend | The Rolling Stones | Tattoo You | Rolling Stones

5. Rio | Duran Duran | Rio | EMI

6. Modern Love | David Bowie | Let's Dance | EMI

7. Somethin' On My Mind | Teenage Head | Frantic City | Attic

8. Do I Do | Stevie Wonder | Stevie Wonder's Original Musiquarium I | Tamla

9. No One Lives Forever | Oingo Boingo | Dead Man's Party | MCA

10. BELIEVIN' | NANIWA EXPRESS | NO FUSE | Sony

11. Bad Town | Operation Ivy | Energy | Lookout

12. Angel of Harlem | U2 | Rattle and Hum | Island

13. Is It A Crime | Sade | Promise | Portrait