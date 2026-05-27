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All Access 80's

All Access 80's #35 - The Sea

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published May 27, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT
Echo and the Bunnymen's "Ocean Rain" album cover
Echo and the Bunnymen

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played songs of the ocean, sea and underwater! Come take a swim with these aquatic 80's tunes!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 05/23/26, and re-aired on 05/25/26.)

1. Ocean Blue | The Primitives | Lovely | RCA

2. Sea, Swallow Me | Cocteau Twins, Harold Budd | The Moon and the Melodies | 4AD

3. Island Sunrise | Software | Digital-Dance | IC

4. Waves | Slowdive | Just For A Day | Creation

5. Tall Ships Go | Big Country | Steeltown | Mercury

6. Under the Sky, Inside the Sea | Kitchens of Distinction | Strange Free World | One Little Indian

7. Seven Seas | Echo and the Bunnymen | Ocean Rain | Korova

8. Hands Across the Sea | Modern English | Ricochet Days | 4AD

9. Voyage to Atlantis | The Isley Brothers | Go for Your Guns | Epic

10. Sinking Ship | The Congos | Face The Music | Go Feet

11. Mermaid Smiled | XTC | Skylarking | Virgin

12. Blue Lagoon | Laurie Anderson | Mister Heartbreak | Warner Bros.

13. Vapour Trail | Ride | Nowhere | Creation

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann