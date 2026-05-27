All Access 80's #35 - The Sea

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played songs of the ocean, sea and underwater! Come take a swim with these aquatic 80's tunes!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 05/23/26, and re-aired on 05/25/26.)

1. Ocean Blue | The Primitives | Lovely | RCA

2. Sea, Swallow Me | Cocteau Twins, Harold Budd | The Moon and the Melodies | 4AD

3. Island Sunrise | Software | Digital-Dance | IC

4. Waves | Slowdive | Just For A Day | Creation

5. Tall Ships Go | Big Country | Steeltown | Mercury

6. Under the Sky, Inside the Sea | Kitchens of Distinction | Strange Free World | One Little Indian

7. Seven Seas | Echo and the Bunnymen | Ocean Rain | Korova

8. Hands Across the Sea | Modern English | Ricochet Days | 4AD

9. Voyage to Atlantis | The Isley Brothers | Go for Your Guns | Epic

10. Sinking Ship | The Congos | Face The Music | Go Feet

11. Mermaid Smiled | XTC | Skylarking | Virgin

12. Blue Lagoon | Laurie Anderson | Mister Heartbreak | Warner Bros.

13. Vapour Trail | Ride | Nowhere | Creation