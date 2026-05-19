All Access 80's #34 - Year in Focus: 1980
On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played songs from the first year of the decade!
Here's what we played this week (episode aired 05/16/26, and re-aired on 05/18/26.)
TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL
1. Freewill | Rush | Permanent Waves | Mercury
2. Aquarela Do Brasil | Gal Costa | Aquarela Do Brasil | Universal
3. A-GAS | Friction | Friction | PASS
4. The Breaks | Kurtis Blow | Kurtis Blow | Mercury
5. Maybe He'll Know | Blue Angel | Blue Angel | Polydor
6. Once in a Lifetime | Talking Heads | Remain in Light | Sire
7. He's So Shy | Pointer Sisters | Special Things | Planet
8. Fashion | David Bowie | Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) | RCA
9. One Mile From Heaven | Bobb Trimble | Iron Curtain Innocence | Vengeance
10. Heart and Soul | Joy Division | Closer | Factory
11. Pulse | Psychedelic Furs | The Psychedelic Furs | CBS
12. Hey Nineteen | Steely Dan | Gaucho | Geffen
13. Same Old Scene | Roxy Music | Polydor