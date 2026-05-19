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All Access 80's

All Access 80's #34 - Year in Focus: 1980

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Kurtis Blow
Michael Ochs Archives
Kurtis Blow

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played songs from the first year of the decade!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 05/16/26, and re-aired on 05/18/26.)

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Freewill | Rush | Permanent Waves | Mercury

2. Aquarela Do Brasil | Gal Costa | Aquarela Do Brasil | Universal

3. A-GAS | Friction | Friction | PASS

4. The Breaks | Kurtis Blow | Kurtis Blow | Mercury

5. Maybe He'll Know | Blue Angel | Blue Angel | Polydor

6. Once in a Lifetime | Talking Heads | Remain in Light | Sire

7. He's So Shy | Pointer Sisters | Special Things | Planet

8. Fashion | David Bowie | Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) | RCA

9. One Mile From Heaven | Bobb Trimble | Iron Curtain Innocence | Vengeance

10. Heart and Soul | Joy Division | Closer | Factory

11. Pulse | Psychedelic Furs | The Psychedelic Furs | CBS

12. Hey Nineteen | Steely Dan | Gaucho | Geffen

13. Same Old Scene | Roxy Music | Polydor

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann