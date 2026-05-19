All Access 80's #34 - Year in Focus: 1980

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played songs from the first year of the decade!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 05/16/26, and re-aired on 05/18/26.)

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Freewill | Rush | Permanent Waves | Mercury

2. Aquarela Do Brasil | Gal Costa | Aquarela Do Brasil | Universal

3. A-GAS | Friction | Friction | PASS

4. The Breaks | Kurtis Blow | Kurtis Blow | Mercury

5. Maybe He'll Know | Blue Angel | Blue Angel | Polydor

6. Once in a Lifetime | Talking Heads | Remain in Light | Sire

7. He's So Shy | Pointer Sisters | Special Things | Planet

8. Fashion | David Bowie | Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) | RCA

9. One Mile From Heaven | Bobb Trimble | Iron Curtain Innocence | Vengeance

10. Heart and Soul | Joy Division | Closer | Factory

11. Pulse | Psychedelic Furs | The Psychedelic Furs | CBS

12. Hey Nineteen | Steely Dan | Gaucho | Geffen

13. Same Old Scene | Roxy Music | Polydor

