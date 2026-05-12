All Access 80's #33 - Alliteration!

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played songs with alliteration in the title. We played nothin' but tasty tunes and swingin' songs!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 05/09/26, and re-aired on 05/11/26.)

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Rusholme Ruffians | The Smiths | Meat is Murder | Sire

2. White Wedding | Billy Idol | Billy Idol | Chrysalis

3. Seven Seas | Echo & The Bunnymen | Songs to Learn and Sing | Korova

4. Pretty in Pink | Psychedelic Furs | Talk Talk Talk | CBS

5. She's Strange | Cameo | She's Strange | Polygram

6. Dirty Diana | Michael Jackson | Bad | Epic

7. Happy House | Siouxsie & The Banshees | Kaleidoscope | Polydor

8. Primitive Painters | Felt | The Strange Idols Pattern... | Cherry Red

9. Circling the Circumference | Trashcan Sinatras | Cake | Go!

10. Love Less | New Order | Technique | Factory

11. Pillar to Post | Aztec Camera | High Land, Hard Rain | Sire

12. Model Man | King Crimson | Three of a Perfect Pair | E.G.

13. Red Rain | Peter Gabriel | So | Charisma