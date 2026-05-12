CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL 90.7 FM or streaming online at delmarvapublicmedia.org
All Access 80's

All Access 80's #33 - Alliteration!

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published May 12, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
New Order (1989)
Neil Vance
New Order (1989)

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we played songs with alliteration in the title. We played nothin' but tasty tunes and swingin' songs!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 05/09/26, and re-aired on 05/11/26.)

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Rusholme Ruffians | The Smiths | Meat is Murder | Sire

2. White Wedding | Billy Idol | Billy Idol | Chrysalis

3. Seven Seas | Echo & The Bunnymen | Songs to Learn and Sing | Korova

4. Pretty in Pink | Psychedelic Furs | Talk Talk Talk | CBS

5. She's Strange | Cameo | She's Strange | Polygram

6. Dirty Diana | Michael Jackson | Bad | Epic

7. Happy House | Siouxsie & The Banshees | Kaleidoscope | Polydor

8. Primitive Painters | Felt | The Strange Idols Pattern... | Cherry Red

9. Circling the Circumference | Trashcan Sinatras | Cake | Go!

10. Love Less | New Order | Technique | Factory

11. Pillar to Post | Aztec Camera | High Land, Hard Rain | Sire

12. Model Man | King Crimson | Three of a Perfect Pair | E.G.

13. Red Rain | Peter Gabriel | So | Charisma

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann