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All Access 80's

All Access 80's #32 - Earth Day

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published April 28, 2026 at 10:59 AM EDT
Bono of the band U2 crouching on dirt and soil in a desert area
Scanned image via Wikipedia
U2's "One Tree Hill" single

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we send a love letter to Earth! On the week of Earth Day, we chose to play songs related to this great place, and songs that might have something to say about taking care of it.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 04/25/26, and re-aired on 04/27/26.)

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. My City Was Gone | Pretenders | Learning to Crawl | Sire

2. Cuyahoga | R.E.M. | Lifes Rich Pageant | IRS

3. Echo Beach | Martha and the Muffins | Virgin

4. One Tree Hill | U2 | The Joshua Tree | Island

5. Trees and Flowers | Strawberry Switchblade | Trees and Flowers | Ninety-Two Happy Customers

6. Nature Provides | Hugh Mundell | Arise | Atra

7. Seven Seas | Echo & The Bunnymen | Songs to Learn & Sing | Korova

8. Beautiful World | DEVO | New Traditionalists | Virgin

9. The Downeaster 'Alexa' | Billy Joel | Storm Front | Columbia

10. Home | David Sylvian | Gone to Earth | Virgin

11. A Stream With Bright Fish | Harold Budd, Brian Eno | The Pearl | Editions EG

12. Orinoco Flow | Enya | Watermark | Reprise

13. Planet Earth | Duran Duran | Duran Duran | Harvest

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann