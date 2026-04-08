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All Access 80's

All Access 80's #30 - 80's In The Sky

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Joe Satriani holding a guitar
Joe Satriani

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we took the skies! These songs all have something to do with flying or being up in the air!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 04/04/26, and re-aired 04/06/26).

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Spirit in the Sky | Doctor & The Medics | Laughing at the Pieces | I.R.S.

2. Broken Wings | Mr. Mister | Welcome To The Real World | RCA Victor

3. Bullet The Blue Sky | U2 | The Joshua Tree | Island

4. Learning to Fly | Pink Floyd | A Momentary Lapse of Reason | EMI

5. Flying High Again | Ozzy Osbourne | Diary Of A Madman | Jet

6. Flying in a Blue Dream | Joe Satriani | Flying in a Blue Dream | Relativity

7. Big Sky Country | Chris Whitley | Living With The Law | Columbia

8. Whisper to a Scream (Birds Fly) | The Icicle Works | The Icicle Works | Beggars Banquet

9. Ribbon In The Sky | Stevie Wonder | Original Musiquarium | Motown

10. Helicopter | XTC | Drums And Wires | Virgin

11. Deep Blue Day | Brian Eno | Apollo | E'G

12. Learning to Fly | Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers | Into the Great Wide Open | MCA

13. The Big Sky | Kate Bush | Hounds of Love | EMI

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann