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All Access 80's

All Access 80's #29 - Year in Focus: 1986

Published March 31, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
Janet Jackson in a live performance in 1986
Soul Train via Getty
Janet Jackson

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we began a new series: Year in Focus. As the name implies, we will be doing episodes focused in on particular years... once a month. This month, we went with 1986.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 03/28/26, and re-aired 03/30/26).

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. That's Really Super, Supergirl | XTC | Skylarking | Virgin

2. Speed of the Sound of Loneliness | John Prine | German Afternoons | Oh Boy

3. Swamp Thing | The Chameleons | Strange Times | Geffen

4. Silver Moon Over Sleeping Steeples | David Sylvian | Gone to Earth | Virgin

5. Gumboots | Paul Simon with Boyoyo Boys | Graceland | Warner Bros.

6. Indoda Yejazi Elimnyama | Amaswazi Emvelo | The Indestructible Beat of Soweto Vol. 1 | Shanachie

7. Slow Down | Loose Ends | Zagora | MCA

8. Labyrinth | Akina Nakamori | Fushigi | Reprise

9. You Bring Me Joy | Anita Baker | Rapture | Elektra

10. Cannons | Siouxsie and the Banshees | Tinderbox | Polydor

11. Don't Give Up | Peter Gabriel with Kate Bush | So | Geffen

12. Nasty | Janet Jackson | Control | A&M

13. I Know It's Over | The Smiths | The Queen is Dead | Rough Trade

All Access 80's