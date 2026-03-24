All Access 80's #28 - Non-Album Singles
On this week's episode of All Access 80's we looked at songs released by artists & groups... but never made it to a full studio album. These are one-off singles, b-sides, soundtrack cuts and other rarities!
Here's what we played this week (episode aired 03/21/26, and re-aired 03/23/26).
TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL
1. Call Me | Blondie | Call Me | Chrysalis
2. Some Candy Talking | The Jesus and Mary Chain | Some Candy Talking E.P. | Blanco y Negro
3. Atmosphere | Joy Division | Atmosphere | Factory
4. Into the Groove | Madonna | Into The Groove | Sire
5. Pearly-Dewdrops' Drops | Cocteau Twins | The Spangle Maker | 4AD
6. Procession | New Order | Procession | Factory
7. Bela Lugosi's Dead | Bauhaus | Bela Lugosi's Dead | Small Wonder
8. Planet Rock | Afrika Bambaataa, The Soulsonic Force | Planet Rock | Tommy Boy
9. Fools Gold | The Stone Roses | Fools Gold | Silvertone
10. Don't You (Forget About Me) | Simple Minds | The Breakfast Club Soundtrack | A&M
11. The Sound of Crying | Prefab Sprout | The Sound of Crying | Kitchenware