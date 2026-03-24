All Access 80's #28 - Non-Album Singles

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we looked at songs released by artists & groups... but never made it to a full studio album. These are one-off singles, b-sides, soundtrack cuts and other rarities!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 03/21/26, and re-aired 03/23/26).

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Call Me | Blondie | Call Me | Chrysalis

2. Some Candy Talking | The Jesus and Mary Chain | Some Candy Talking E.P. | Blanco y Negro

3. Atmosphere | Joy Division | Atmosphere | Factory

4. Into the Groove | Madonna | Into The Groove | Sire

5. Pearly-Dewdrops' Drops | Cocteau Twins | The Spangle Maker | 4AD

6. Procession | New Order | Procession | Factory

7. Bela Lugosi's Dead | Bauhaus | Bela Lugosi's Dead | Small Wonder

8. Planet Rock | Afrika Bambaataa, The Soulsonic Force | Planet Rock | Tommy Boy

9. Fools Gold | The Stone Roses | Fools Gold | Silvertone

10. Don't You (Forget About Me) | Simple Minds | The Breakfast Club Soundtrack | A&M

11. The Sound of Crying | Prefab Sprout | The Sound of Crying | Kitchenware