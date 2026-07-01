Delmarva Public Media Programming Additions & Changes! - July 2026

Delmarva Public Media is happy to announce several new programs that will debut on our airwaves this week.

“We are excited to bring in some new music programs that will expand and improve our sound on all three of our stations”, said Bryan Russo, Chief Content Officer. “For the past several years, we have been simulcasting our Saturday afternoon lineup on WESM and WSDL from 12-5pm. Now, WSDL will have its own unique and dynamic programming during that time offering our listeners more options and more opportunity to discover great music.”

Additionally, with the recent departure of Stephen Philip Harvey, WESM will replace his show Jazz Horizons with Live at the Green Lady Lounge, which takes listeners inside one of the premiere jazz clubs in Kansas City. Episodes of Jazz Horizons will remain on our website for on demand listening for those who were fans of Mr. Harvey’s program.

The WESM Saturday lineup of The Soul Show, Culture Caravan, and Juke in the Back will remain unchanged, however listeners will be introduced to a new host on Culture Caravan in the coming weeks.

Here's the breakdown:

WSDL Saturday Afternoons:

12PM - Off the Charts w/ Jenny O'Connor

Our homegrown music discovery show moves to a high noon slot every Saturday. Discover what's on the uptick in the college and americana radio world each week. It will now be re-airing in its' previous slot, Tuesdays at 2PM.

1PM - Live From the Word Barn (from New Hampshire Public Radio)

NEW TO WSDL - Coming to you from Exeter, NH, this program offers folk, country and Americana in a unique live setting. This intimate venue is unlike any other.

2PM (until 4PM) - Blues Bytes Radio w/ Bill Mitchell

NEW TO WSDL - Take a "byte" out of the blues every Saturday afternoon featuring both new and young faces of the genre. Host Bill Mitchell also diversifies the weekly playlist with a mix of vintage soul and R&B.

4PM - Blue Dimensions with Jonny Meister

NEW TO WSDL - From Bluesnet radio, Blue Dimensions presents contemporary blues, jazz and other related songs, with a showcase artist each week.

Sundays at 9PM - Blue Hour Radio

NEW TO WSDL - This late-night program brings forward "chill" indie, modern folk and atmospheric alternative, while also putting a spotlight on music discovery.

This introduction of Blue Hour Radio will replace Off the Charts' weekly encore slot.

WESM