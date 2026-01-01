Todd Espeland is the Marketing & Business Engagement Assistant and is thrilled to be part of the Delmarva Public Media team. Todd and his wife recently moved to the Eastern Shore for her position as Assistant Professor of Photography in the SU Fulton School of Liberal Arts. He is the founder of Commedia Zuppa Mask Company, former Artistic Director of The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre and former Executive/Artistic Director of the Fort Wayne Youtheatre. Todd is a graduate of the world-renowned Dell' Arte International and holds an MFA in Directing from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.



With Commedia Zuppa, Todd served as a mask and movement specialist and artist in residence Off-Broadway for the Rosebud Theatre Company, and at many regional theatres, universities and toured original works nationally and internationally including his award-winning Theatre for Young Audiences show BOXHEAD.



In Kalamazoo Michigan, as well as being the Artistic Director of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, Todd served as a Guest Artist/visiting Assistant Professor at Kalamazoo College. At the Fort Wayne Youtheatre he oversaw artistic programming that served over 30k youth and families as well as diverse community programming such as The Neurodiversity Project, and Stories from the Stacks Theatre for Young Readers.