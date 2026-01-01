Lauren Imhof

A Lancaster, PA native, Lauren moved to the Eastern Shore to get her Bachelor's in Environmental Studies and Economics at Salisbury University. Through her time at SU, she served as an AmeriCorps member at Lower Shore Land Trust, starting her own Delmarva Public Media show Conservation Conversations. This segment gave Lauren the opportunity to connect with the passionate staff at Delmarva Public Media and inspired her to pursue her current role as Outreach and Membership Coordinator.

Beyond Delmarva Public Media, Lauren is a musician, crafter, board game collector, and plant enthusiast. She loves being outdoors and exploring the unique landscapes that Delmarva has to offer.