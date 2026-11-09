Viral Moment at UMES Homecoming Event Sparks Deep Debate

RUSSO (Host Intro) A gospel music concert that was supposed to kick off this year's homecoming festivities at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore quickly turned into a controversy surrounding faith, sexuality, and inclusion. Delmarva Public Media's Dillon Austin has the story.

IKEMEFUNA (at concert): "So if you guys call yourselves Christian, and you approve of that man coming on stage wearing a wig, saying you can praise Jesus in a bussdown."

AUSTIN: This phone video, which captures UMES student Nkemjika Ikemefuna protesting the performance of Grammy nominated gospel artist and openly gay singer B. Slade went viral almost as quickly as her microphone was cut off during her rant. Ikemefuna, who goes by Kemi, is an active member of the faith-based Hawk Ministry on campus. Her comments were met with mixed reactions and the incident has sparked quite a debate in the days since the concert, but she says she felt compelled to express her beliefs in that moment.

IKEMEFUNA: I did feel like, okay, it is someone's responsibility to go up and say something about what was happening. What was discussed amongst Hawk's Ministry was, okay guys, what are we going to say? How are we going to say? And things of that matter. But as far as exactly what I said, that was my own personal conviction.

AUSTIN: The thing that Kemiy took exception to is that B. Slade made a comment on stage that he could praise God in a bussdown, which is a slang term used in the African American community to describe a long, sleek hairstyle. Despite the criticism she's taken, Kemi maintains that her Christian beliefs are incompatible with homosexuality and certain forms of LGBTQ+ expression.

IKEMEFUNA: What B. Slade was portraying as Christianity is not what the Bible says and it goes against the word of God.

AUSTIN: University officials issued a statement saying that UMES does not condone hate speech of any kind and that respect and inclusivity are important values to the UMES community. The statement also included an apology to the performers. However, when asked about the protocol for cutting off a student's microphone during a university sponsored event, the university declined to comment. Kemi, however, saw the situation a bit differently.

IKEMEFUNA: I did interpret the situation as I'm being prevented from speaking my religious beliefs. Yeah.

AUSTIN: Special guest and gospel singer Tye Tribbett had to take the stage right after this incident and then just what happened almost immediately.

TRIBBETT (at concert): "Ways matter. And if you love a person, how you address it will come out in the ways."

AUSTIN: Tribbett also spoke about the incident on popular radio show, The Morning Hustle.

TRIBBETT: I felt prompted to just sing, set the tone and the moment will come. And the moment did come. I said, "I would like to address the young lady in there." And I said, "I want to admire your boldness, your courage, and your stance for what you believe is righteousness and holy." Bible says, "He that wins souls is wise."

AUSTIN: Kemi later responded to Tribbett's comments explaining how she interpreted this message and where she stood following the exchange.

IKEMEFUNA: I appreciated his acknowledgement of my courage and my bravery. I know that I got the word of truth out and that the Lord spoke what he wanted to be spoken through me. And so as far as delivery, I'm not sure if that should be the main topic of discussion, what the main topic of discussion should really be, was it truth or not?

AUSTIN: Tribbett offered further perspective on the situation, emphasizing a broader message of understanding.

TRIBBETT: Underneath a sin is a soul. It's a person underneath every crazy ratchet thing anybody does. It's a real soul that may have been hurt, that may have been abused, that may have acted out of pain. Jesus didn't just preach you wrong, you wrong, you wrong. He healed because he knows how pain can block truth sometimes.

AUSTIN: But Kimmy's perspective is only one side of a conversation that has since extended beyond the concert, particularly among students navigating their own relationship with faith and sexuality. Caron Littaker is a UMES student, a practicing Christian, and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

LITTAKER: So as the Christian who is gay, I feel like that what she said at the gospel concert was disgusting.

AUSTIN: Caron also posted his views on the situation on TikTok where his original video has garnered more than 15,000 views and has been shared across other social media platforms.

LITTAKER: People could be going through suicidal thoughts. You never know what somebody been through when they was younger to make them even come out this way or do anything.

AUSTIN: While most people are focused on the viral moment and the drama that followed both online and on campus, other people I spoke with said that this incident creates an opportunity, an opportunity that could spark a real conversation that explores the complex relationship between the Black church community and the LGBTQ+ community. Whether or not those two communities are ready for that conversation, that's another story or potential viral moment altogether. I'm Dillon Austin.

