Outnumbered Shore Democrats Celebrate Gains in Wicomico County
In a Democratic wave likened to a Blue Tsunami, Maryland’s Eastern Shore bucked the national trend on Tuesday, electing and re-electing Republicans up and down the ballot, from school boards to a seat in Congress. One exception was Wicomico County, where a Republican County Executive was defeated, along with a Republican member of the Maryland House of delegates. But nobody should be surprised. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz explains why.