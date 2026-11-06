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Outnumbered Shore Democrats Celebrate Gains in Wicomico County

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:18 AM EST
Wicomico County Polling Station
Kevin Diaz
Wicomico County Polling Station

In a Democratic wave likened to a Blue Tsunami, Maryland’s Eastern Shore bucked the national trend on Tuesday, electing and re-electing Republicans up and down the ballot, from school boards to a seat in Congress. One exception was Wicomico County, where a Republican County Executive was defeated, along with a Republican member of the Maryland House of delegates. But nobody should be surprised. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz explains why.
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Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush
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