Midterm Election Night on Delmarva

RUSH (Host Intro): It was a blue wave when voters went to the polls and here in Maryland, incumbent Governor Wes Moore once again defeated Republican Dan Cox. This is Don Rush. The voters also placed the sole Republican Congressional District represented by Andy Harris in jeopardy. They approved a ballot measure that would allow Democrats to redistrict a seat, potentially ending GOP representation in the Maryland Congressional delegation. Meanwhile, last night, Harris did appear to hold his own district in this midterm election. And finally, Democrat Josh Hastings flipped the 38B district in the Maryland House of Delegates, vesting incumbent Republican, Barry Beauchamp. Here in Wicomico County, voters lined up at the polls, and Delmarva Public Media's Addison Goostree has the story.

GOOSTREE: On election day, I stood outside Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury, which is one of Wicomico County's official polling places, hoping to capture the feelings and moods of voters as they walked in to cast their ballots. Longtime Salisbury locals parked their cars in the church lot while dozens of SU students made their way from campus on foot, stopping to look both ways before crossing Dogwood Drive. Candidates and their supporters lined the entranceways, hoping to garner last minute support. One high profile race that seemed to be on everyone's mind was the one between incumbent Congressman Andy Harris and Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz. This race for the seat in Maryland's first congressional district has been dramatic, controversial, and has even put some voters like Paul Montemuro into somewhat of a conundrum.

MONTEMURO: Andy Harris is not the most likable guy in the world, but I'm going to vote for him because I'm afraid of Congress turning blue.

GOOSTREE: Carlton Jones, a self-declared transplant from Pennsylvania, doesn't think Harris is good representation for the nation or the region.

JONES: With our national standing, Andy fits right in line with that. He makes us look bad.

GOOSTREE: Katherine Sweitzer says she's mostly focused on local issues.

SWEITZER: I'm always about grassroots efforts from the ground up. I think local is very, very important and then moving up from there so that we can change on a national level.

GOOSTREE: Midterm elections often attract a lower voter turnout than when a president is on the ballot. But here in Salisbury, it seemed as though voters felt this election was just as important. For Delmarva Public Media, I'm Addison Goostree.

RUSH: Meanwhile, there was an upset in Ocean City where voters ousted its longtime mayor. Delmarva Public Media's Bryan Russo has that part of the story.

RUSSO: As the final numbers were announced on Tuesday night, dozens of supporters in blue quarter zips tagged with the campaign logo of Matt James shrieked in delight as Ocean City voters ushered in a new era and a new face of Maryland's largest summertime resort...with the election of Matt James as mayor. In 2014, James became the youngest elected councilperson in town history. And now at 33, he becomes the town's mayor, defeating incumbent Rick Meehan, who has held a position for 20 years. James has always been a man of few words, but he says he carried a quiet confidence throughout all of election day.

JAMES: I felt good going into it this afternoon. We had great feedback or great turnout today and a lot of great feedback as people were leaving the polls. So I felt good, but very happy with how this turned out today.

RUSSO: John Gehrig is a current city councilman in Ocean City and he got his start years ago with the support of the outgoing mayor. He made headlines in recent months by switching his support to James, but he says the city, much like a football team, needs to cycle out its talent.

GEHRIG: Just like any organization or business and municipal government, there's time for the next generation. We're at that point. Matt's got the experience. He's got a good team behind him and we're ready for the next phase [of Ocean City.]

RUSSO: Ideologically speaking, there wasn't much that separated Rick Meehan and Matt James other than the obvious 44 years that separates them. But tonight, Ocean City voters sent a clear message that they were ready for a proverbial changing of the guard. For Delmarva Public Media, I'm Bryan Russo.

