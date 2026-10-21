Ailey II Brings Dance, Identity, and Representation to UMES on October 21st

The next generation of dancers from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is taking the stage at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday, October 21, with performances exploring identity, representation and the power of being seen.

Founded in 1974, Ailey II bridges the gap between dance training and professional performance, giving emerging artists the opportunity to develop their voices on stage.

"The dancers that join us are the creme de la creme," said Artistic Director Francesca Harper. "They're right at the beginning of their career and they're fresh from the studio and all of that fabulous training."

The company's repertoire includes Night Creature, a work choreographed by Alvin Ailey to music by Duke Ellington, alongside newer pieces that explore contemporary social themes.

Harper is bringing her own choreography to UMES, a piece created this year around the importance of seeing others and creating spaces for equity and justice.

She says encouraging dancers to bring their personal experiences into their performances is central to her artistic process, a philosophy shaped by growing up around Alvin Ailey himself.

"He walked around the studio in his jeans and his socks, asked us how our grades were, knew our names, even when we were students," Harper recalled. "Humanism was the core of his work."

Performing at UMES, a historically Black university, holds particular significance for Harper, who sees a shared commitment to representation and empowering young people.

She hopes audiences leave feeling inspired, encouraged and reflected in the work.

"Alvin used to talk about putting up a mirror to the audience and to show how beautiful they are," Harper said. "There's something in every work that reflects some aspect of living."