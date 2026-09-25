Singer-Songwriter Kat Parsons Finds the Sweetness in Returning to Music

For singer-songwriter Kat Parsons, music was once a full-time pursuit filled with songwriting, performing and touring. But as her life shifted toward motherhood, social work and eventually becoming a therapist in Easton, Maryland, music took a back seat.

Now, Parsons is returning to it with a different perspective.

“I think music really connects us all,” Parsons said. “Parenting is the one that I’m currently in, and it’s intense and beautiful and exhausting and all of the things.”

Parsons grew up surrounded by music, with a singer-songwriter mother and an opera vocalist father. She eventually began writing her own songs in college and spent years pursuing music professionally before stepping away to build a family.

Her return has culminated in The Sweetness Is Now, an album shaped by her experiences as a mother of three and the lessons she learned during her hiatus.

Parsons said parenthood changed her understanding of happiness. Rather than expecting life to feel joyful all the time, she began recognizing it in small, ordinary moments.

“Maybe the joy is that smile of your baby in that 10 seconds. Maybe it’s the kiss,” she said. “It’s now. It’s in the everyday.”

That openness extends to subjects including aging, perimenopause and miscarriage, experiences Parsons hopes listeners can recognize in their own lives.

She will bring those songs to the Avalon Theatre in Easton on October 3 for an intimate performance centered on connection and the shared experiences that often remain private.