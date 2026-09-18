Delmarva Public Media’s Multi-Award-Winning News Director Announces Retirement

Don Rush, the multi-award-winning journalist and longtime news director at Delmarva Public Media has announced his retirement from broadcast journalism ending a distinguished career that stretched over five decades.

He will officially step down from his position, which he’s held at Delmarva Public Media since 2003, in late November.

“He’s been the voice of local news on our public radio airwaves for more than 20 years here on the Eastern Shore, and his work is as appreciated as it is unparalleled”, said Chief Content Officer Bryan Russo. “His work has informed and inspired so many people in our region and his level of professionalism, and his journalistic integrity will be deeply missed.”

Rush grew up in Los Angeles, California and graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a BA in History. His journalism career began in the early 1970’s at Pacifica Station KPFK where he spent two years, before moving to City News Service/Radio News Service where he covered state and local news and events like the Patty Hearst kidnapping, two attempted presidential assassinations and death of Harvey Milk.

During the 1980’s, Rush went back to KPFK covering city hall and the county board of supervisors. As news director, he developed a new hour-long news program featuring live interviews including coverage of the Iran-Contra hearings and the war in Central America. He left Los Angeles in 1990 to take over Pacifica’s Bureau in Washington DC covering national and international news including the first Gulf War. Years later, he covered Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court including President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. When that bureau closed in 2002, his next move was to Delmarva.

Since coming to WSCL/WSDL in 2003 as news director, he has won countless Associated Press awards including two “Best in Show” honors for his weekly public affairs show Delmarva Today and his feature and news reports on local topics like immigration, environmental issues, local government, agriculture, and the unique and changing landscape of this coastal region.

“The best part of this job was the years I got to spend getting to know the people and leaders of this region and helping people understand the issues that we struggle with each and every day,” said Rush.

Delmarva Public Media will honor Don’s achievements in journalism and his contributions to this community on December 11th at Salisbury University’s Guerrieri Academic Commons with more details to follow.