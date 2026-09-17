Youth Climate Institute Helps Students Take Environmental Action

The Youth Climate Institute is giving high school students a way to turn concern about climate change into hands-on work in their own communities.

The Maryland-based program began during the pandemic after students asked how they could stay involved in environmental work while schools were shut down. It has since grown to more than 70 chapters nationwide.

“We’re in a climate crisis and the students are pretty upset about it,” YCI Director of Outreach Ann Strozyk said. “They are looking for a way to take action. And this is a way to do it.”

Students learn about climate science before developing projects based on issues that interest them. Past participants have created an environmental art contest, researched urban heat islands and designed emergency response backpacks for elementary students.

Strozyk said moving from learning about climate change to taking action can also help students manage the anxiety surrounding the issue.

“Once students are able to be a part of the solution, whether they want to be a leader or part of a collective action, the feelings about this—they’re very hopeful and they keep coming back.”

In Maryland, those projects can reflect the environmental challenges students see close to home. Strozyk pointed to saltwater intrusion and sea level rise as particular concerns on the Eastern Shore, while waste reduction and fast fashion have attracted interest from students across the state.

As the new school year begins, YCI is also providing funding for student-led projects and working to reach more teachers who can establish chapters.

The goal, Strozyk said, is to keep those decisions with students.

“We really encourage that all of the projects are student identified and student driven.”