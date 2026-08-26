CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

UMES Celebrates First Graduating Class of Aviation Maintenance Program

Delmarva Public Media | By Emma Hartman
Published August 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Aviation school graduates with Governor Wes Moore

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore is celebrating a milestone for its growing aviation program after the first class of students completed a new aircraft maintenance training program.

The 12-month program, developed in partnership with Piedmont Airlines, provides hands-on training as students work toward Federal Aviation Administration aircraft technician certifications.

Graduate Isaac Banks said the accelerated program kept students busy, but credited instructors with preparing the inaugural class.

“It was fast, but we got taught a lot,” Banks said. “It was good. ”Students train from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, working through general, airframe and power plant curriculum. Instructor Kevin Green expects the program to continue expanding.

“I see it expanding and probably moving into several classes a year eventually,” Green said that growth is already underway. During the graduation ceremony, UMES Aviation Department Acting Chair Chris Hartman announced the program has reached enrollment capacity for the upcoming school year.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined university leaders, Piedmont Airlines President and CEO Eric Morgan and Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano for the graduation. Moore said the program creates opportunities for students while preparing workers for the aviation industry.

“For these students, they're now chasing their dreams, and their dreams make us better,” Moore said. For graduate Hunter Whitman, aviation offered a new direction after he began working on automobiles in high school.

“It's been a whole new world,” Whitman said. “I've enjoyed so much and everything about it.” Whitman hopes to take his new skills next door to Piedmont Airlines, illustrating the local workforce pipeline the partnership was designed to create.

More information about the aviation maintenance program is available through UMES.
Local News
Emma Hartman
Emma Hartman is a student producer and reporter from Deal Island, Maryland, now living in Salisbury. She is a rising sophomore at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she majors in Digital Media Studies. Emma is passionate about media and content creation. Outside of school and work, she practices Goju karate and holds a black belt.
See stories by Emma Hartman
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner
Latest from NPR