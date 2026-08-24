'Mardelva:' The State That Never Was

SALISBURY, Md. — A new fight over redistricting has revived one of the Eastern Shore’s oldest political ideas: separating from Maryland altogether.

The latest proposal came from Republican Del. Tom Hutchinson, who represents part of the Shore and floated an amendment in August that would have let voters decide whether the region should leave Maryland and form a new state. The move followed Democratic efforts to redraw congressional lines in a way that could make the conservative Eastern Shore less reliably Republican.

Hutchinson gave the proposal a distinctly local name. “And we would call the state Mardelva,” he said, blending Maryland, Delaware and Virginia into a name familiar to residents of the peninsula.

He also signaled that the proposal was partly tongue-in-cheek — or at least politically theatrical. “But I’ll tell you what, if we’re successful, I’ll let you guys keep the name of the state,” Hutchinson said. “I’ll let you keep your iconic flag, but we’re keeping the Orange Crush as our official cocktail.”

The suggestion quickly drew national headlines and spread widely online. But while the timing was new, the idea was not. Eastern Shore secession has surfaced repeatedly across Maryland history, usually at moments when Shore leaders felt outnumbered or ignored by the state’s more populous western side.

During the drafting of the Maryland Declaration of Rights in 1776, Eastern Shore delegates tried to add language allowing their counties to legally secede. In the 1830s, Delaware attempted to absorb the Shore. The Maryland House of Delegates approved the idea, but it died in a Senate committee by one vote, five to four.

The push returned in 1851, when Dorchester County delegate Thomas Holiday Hicks — later Maryland’s governor — proposed an amendment allowing the Eastern Shore to vote itself into Delaware. That measure failed, 51 to 27.

During the Civil War, the Shore remained largely pro-Confederate, though it did not secede.

More recently, Republican state Sen. Richard Colburn tried in 1998 to let the nine Eastern Shore counties vote on secession. That effort was sparked by anger over state-mandated manure regulations intended to curb toxic algae outbreaks in tidal waters. The proposal became known as part of an environmental mandate protest. It failed.

Hutchinson’s amendment this year followed the same broad pattern. It did not pass, but it gave voice to a familiar grievance: that rural Maryland has little influence over statewide decisions dominated by more urban and progressive parts of the state.

Dorchester County Commissioner Mike Detmer, who also works for Republican Congressman Andy Harris, said the debate shows how disconnected state leaders can be from the Shore. “It illustrates the point that the system over there, so to speak, doesn’t understand,” Detmer said.

For Detmer, the redistricting fight has become a symbol of political imbalance. “It really shows to me that what little sliver of a voice that rural Maryland has just really not valued,” he said.

Critics of secession say the obstacles are not just political. They argue that an independent Eastern Shore would face serious economic challenges, especially if it were separated from the tax base and spending priorities of metropolitan Maryland.

In a discussion on the Talbot Spy, Democratic strategist Len Foxwell praised Hutchinson’s public relations instincts but warned that the region’s economy would be limited on its own.

“If you take the Eastern Shore and separate it from Metropolitan Maryland, we would have roughly the gross domestic product of the Central African Republic,” Foxwell said.

Others have pointed to the millions of dollars that flow from the rest of the state into the Shore for roads, infrastructure, social welfare programs and schools. But Detmer said that argument misses the point. He said local leaders could manage education and other priorities differently if they were not bound by statewide mandates.

“So do you know how much money was given to the Shore? Yeah, to do things your way,” Detmer said. “That’s the whole point. We wouldn’t have any trouble finding education if we could do it more tailored to us, not tailored to some platinum plated scheme.”

Even some Republicans who sympathize with the frustration see secession as unrealistic. Any effort to create a new state would require approval not only from Maryland but also from Congress — a hurdle few observers believe could be cleared.

Eastern Shore attorney Clayton Mitchell put it plainly in comments to the Spy. “God bless us. We have crabs. We have sweet corn. We have chickens here, man,” Mitchell said. “We’re a proud people, but we can’t separate from the rest of Maryland.”

For now, the latest Mardelva proposal joins a long line of Eastern Shore separation efforts that captured attention but failed to become law. Still, the recurring idea continues to reveal a deeper divide in Maryland politics — between a rural peninsula that often feels politically outvoted and a state government shaped largely by its metropolitan center.

This article is based on original reporting by a Delmarva Public Media journalist. Artificial intelligence was used to assist with production, and the content was reviewed by our editorial team before publication.