Jelly Fish Invade the Delmarva Coastline

Jellyfish have swamped the Delmarva coastline as thousands of tourists flock to the beaches. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Todd Fritchman, lifeguard captain in Dewey Beach, about what he has seen so far.

In Dewey Beach, lifeguards have been keeping a close eye on conditions as swimmers contend with the seasonal marine life, particularly the jellyfish population, moving through nearshore waters. By midweek, Fritchman said the situation had noticeably improved.

“We had zero stings this morning when we did our own assessment,” Fritchman said. He noted that jellyfish drift with tides and currents during their free-floating medusa stage, meaning their presence along the beach can change quickly from one day to the next.

Fritchman said tides and currents play a major role in where jellyfish appear because, during their free-floating medusa stage, they cannot control where they travel.

Conditions in Delaware's coastal waters also helped create a favorable reproductive season. Citing marine scientists at the University of Delaware’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment in Lewes, Fritchman said high salinity in tidal estuaries and inland bays, along with warm water and favorable dissolved oxygen levels, contributed to the surge.

Some jellyfish can pose a threat even when swimmers do not see the main body nearby. Fritchman said mature sea nettles can have tentacles stretching five or six feet behind them, and broken-off tentacles can remain capable of stinging.

For swimmers who are stung in Dewey Beach, the beach patrol uses Barbasol shaving cream on the affected area. Fritchman said compounds in the shaving cream help lift and break down the proteins left behind by the sting.

Despite the recent influx, Fritchman said changing currents can quickly transform conditions along the beach.

“Today's a completely different ocean,” he said, “and there's a lot more swimming going on today.”