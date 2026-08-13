Sept. 11th: A Story of Compensation and Healing

It's been nearly 25 years since the terrorist attacks that saw the loss of some three thousand lives. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Kenneth Feinberg who headed the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund about that day and the impact on the victims he encountered. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Feinberg was returning to Washington from Philadelphia on the morning of September 11, 2001, when the scale of the attacks became clear. His Acela train made it only as far as Wilmington, Delaware, after a third hijacked plane struck the Pentagon.

“It wasn't until the second [plane] hit that I realized this was Pearl Harbor all over again, a secret attack obviously by terrorists,” Feinberg said.

In the aftermath, Congress created the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, placing Feinberg in charge of determining financial awards for victims and their families.

But Feinberg said putting a dollar value on a life was not the most difficult part of the job. The greater challenge was meeting families still confronting the sudden loss of spouses, children and parents, sometimes before their loved ones' remains had even been recovered.

“The big problem was just as you point out, the emotion,” Feinberg said. “You have an additional challenge of very angry emotional claimants who don't take kindly to the idea that you're offering me a check when what I really want is my wife back or my daughter back.”

Feinberg said convincing families to voluntarily accept compensation meant confronting grief that no financial award could resolve.

Feinberg is also the author of “What Is Life Worth? The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the Victims of 9/11” released in 2005, which showcases his experiences heading the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

