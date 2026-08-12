Data Centers Pose Myriad Issues for Shore Region

The Wicomico County Council has imposed a one year moratorium on the construction of data centers. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Council member Josh Hastings about the issues they raise. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

The unanimous vote follows mounting concerns over how data centers could reshape the county: from sharply increasing demand on the electric grid to consuming water and bringing additional noise and light pollution.

“There are too many unknowns to allow a data center to be brought in until we get answers,” Wicomico County resident Jim Atkins told the council. “The amount of electricity. Customer's bills are going to go up. Water usage…what type of water is going to be used?”

Council Member Josh Hastings said the moratorium coincides with Wicomico County’s ongoing comprehensive plan update and rezoning process, giving officials time to determine where data centers could be located and what regulations should apply.

“These facilities can have a huge impact on land use,” Hastings said. “So the county wants to be thoughtful about that.”

Hastings, who has also been a member of the Maryland Data Center Reform Coalition, said the rapid growth of data centers has also brought concerns about Maryland’s electrical grid to the forefront. The facilities can require large amounts of electricity and may also raise questions surrounding air quality, water use and backup power generation.

While some jurisdictions have considered banning data centers outright, Hastings said Wicomico County has been advised that such a move could lead to costly legal challenges. Instead, he said the county can establish siting requirements, environmental regulations and specific zones where the facilities would be permitted.