New Delaware Report: Little Prospect to Bring Down Drug Prices for State and Retired Employees

Delaware's Employee Benefits Committee report says holding down drug prices will be difficult due to lack of transparency by Pharmaceutical Benefit Managers. In our partnership with Spotlight Delaware, Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with reporter Nick Stonesifer about the significance of the finding for the First State. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Delaware’s efforts to rein in prescription drug costs for state employees and retirees are running up against the limited transparency and considerable power of pharmacy benefit managers.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, act as intermediaries between drug manufacturers, pharmacies and health insurance plans. Spotlight Delaware reporter Nick Stonesifer said their business arrangements can be difficult for state officials to examine.

“Their business dealings are often very opaque,” Stonesifer said. “There’s not a lot known about how they contract with the manufacturers or the pharmacies.”

The report found much of the information surrounding PBM contracts is considered proprietary or protected as trade secrets, limiting what the state can examine as it searches for ways to control prescription costs.

PBMs negotiate rebates from pharmaceutical manufacturers that can reduce the cost of certain medications. But Stonesifer said questions remain about how effective those rebates are and how much savings ultimately reaches insurers or patients.

The companies also serve as important gatekeepers for access to prescription drugs, creating what Stonesifer described as a “balancing act” for Delaware officials. Pressing PBMs too hard for greater transparency could risk less favorable rebates or contract terms.

Delaware State Senator Ray Seigfried, a former ChristianaCare executive who sponsored the legislation calling for the report, has criticized its findings, saying they do little to address prescription costs for patients.