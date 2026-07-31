Pony Week Powers Chincoteague

Chincoteague's annual Pony Swim is one of the Eastern Shore's biggest tourist attractions, drawing tens of thousands of visitors every summer. While the wild ponies are the main attraction, the event has also become an economic lifeline for the island, with local businesses counting on Pony Week to help carry them through the year. Delmarva Public Media's Colin Bright has more.

Each summer, tens of thousands of visitors travel to Chincoteague Island to watch the wild ponies make their swim across Assateague Channel. While last year's 100th annual pony auction raised more than $1 million to support the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company and care for the herd, local businesses rely on the crowds to generate revenue of their own.

"The whole summer is built around the Pony Swim here. We call it our Black Friday week," said Matthew Bernstein, owner of Local Surf Shop and South Main Supply. "This week is when a lot of the businesses traditionally flip into the profit zone."

Bernstein said business has continued to grow in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic as visitors seek out the island's small-town atmosphere and the tradition they've read about for years.

The economic impact extends beyond established storefronts. Along the parade route and near the Pony Swim, children set up lemonade, snack, and water stands to earn extra money during the busy week.

"I've been selling slushies and water bottles," said Cutler, a young vendor whose family asked that only his first name be used. "Probably seeing all the nice people that buy our stuff," he said when asked about his favorite part of the event.

For Isabel Kaldenbach, the tradition has become a family affair. After buying a home on Chincoteague two decades ago, she said her five-year-old grandson, Luca, inspired the family to start a lemonade stand two years ago.

For residents across Chincoteague, Pony Week is about more than welcoming visitors. It's the week that helps support local businesses, family traditions, and the island's economy for months to come.

