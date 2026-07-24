Berlin Little League Team Pushes Towards State Championship

Berlin’s All Star Little League Team is set to play the state championship on July 23, 2026. Fifteen years after the program captured its first Maryland state championship and came close to reaching the Little League World Series, a new generation is hoping to go even further. Colin Bright spoke with the team as they prepared for the biggest games of their young baseball careers.

The Berlin Little League All-Stars are one victory away from capturing the Maryland state championship after keeping their postseason run alive with a win over South Baltimore on Wednesday.

The team is chasing a milestone that has eluded Berlin since its memorable 2011 state championship run, which ended just short of the Little League World Series. Now, a new generation hopes to carry the small Worcester County community even further.

Head coach Anthony Torreullas said the team's success has been built over years of playing together.

"We have a special group," Torreullas said. "They've been together for a few years. They're battle tested, and they've just been working really hard preparing for this."

For assistant coach Ryan Abbott, the tournament carries special meaning. Three generations of his family have worn a Berlin Little League uniform, and now his son, Miles, is continuing that tradition.

"My grandfather was a Berlin native... my dad played Berlin Little League, I played Berlin Little League, and I was on this team some 32 years ago," Abbott said.

The younger Abbott says the team's chemistry has been just as important as its talent.

"When we practice, we practice hard, but no one's getting down on each other," Miles Abbott said. "Everyone lifts each other up."

That support has helped fuel wins over Brunswick and Hub City during the state tournament. First baseman and outfielder AJ Nelson said the team's biggest strength is simply "knowing how good of a team together that we are."

With another championship game ahead, Berlin remains in control of its path to the state title. Even if the All-Stars stumble in their next matchup, the double-elimination format would give them one final opportunity to earn the championship and advance to the regional tournament.