Assateague Island Struggles with Lack of Lifeguards

There have been major budget cuts for the national park system by the Trump administration losing nearly a quarter of its workforce over the last two years. Some fear it is having an impact on places like the Assateague Island National Seashore where signs tell tourists there are no lifeguards on duty. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz found that park officials acknowledge they are encountering staffing problems but are reluctant to say more.

Visitors to the Maryland sector of Assateague Island National Seashore are finding an unusual sight this summer: on most weekdays, there are no lifeguards on duty.

The staffing shortage comes as the National Park Service continues to grapple with workforce losses, despite Congress rejecting a proposal from President Donald Trump to cut the agency's budget by $1 billion for fiscal year 2026. Park officials say the issue is one of recruitment, though nearby Ocean City and Assateague State Park have maintained typical lifeguard coverage.

Assateague Island National Seashore Superintendent Hugh Hawthorne declined to discuss the situation in detail, saying only, “I do not have any information about our lifeguard situation which I can give you at this point.” He later acknowledged the absence of guards is a manpower issue and said the agency is “very worried” about the potential for loss of life and legal liability.

The limited coverage has prompted some beachgoers to change how they approach the water.

“It’s definitely something that we keep top of mind,” said Katherine Scheid of Columbus, Ohio. “Nobody’s going in alone,” she said, adding that her younger daughter is staying in shallow water while her older daughter only swims alongside her father.

Salisbury resident Kathy Vinroot said the lack of trained responders is unsettling. “The ocean, it’s unpredictable,” she said. “Accidents happen quickly and unpredictably.”

Whitney Brady, also hailing from Salisbury, MD, echoed those concerns, calling lifeguards “very important” and “essential.”

While lifeguards remain stationed in the Virginia district of Assateague Island, visitors to the Maryland beach are being left to rely more heavily on their own vigilance as peak summer crowds continue.