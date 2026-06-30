Supreme Court ruling deflates Haitian community on Shore

Thousands of Haitians living across Delmarva are devastated after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals, a program that has allowed many to live and work in the United States since Haiti's destructive 2010 earthquake.

The decision carries particular significance on Maryland's Eastern Shore, where more than 4,000 Haitians live in Wicomico County, many employed in the region's poultry, hospitality and health care industries.

The ruling comes during what had been a month of celebration for many in the local Haitian community, marked by local celebrations of Haiti's 222nd independence anniversary and the nation's qualification for the FIFA World Cup.

“Anything that we can find, any hope that we can find brings joy to our community, and joy came in the form of the World Cup this year,” said Kenson Raymond, an immigration counselor at Haitian Word of Life Church in Salisbury.

That optimism quickly gave way to disappointment after the court's decision.

“It's basically saying that it's okay for them to go back to a country that we know is not safe,” Raymond said. “We were once happy, but now devastated and looking out for hope.”

Community advocates say many Haitian families are now seeking legal guidance while weighing their options. Dr. Bernadette Fouche, a public health physician and Haitian community activist on the Eastern Shore, said many residents have already felt the effects of uncertainty surrounding TPS.

“Living in limbo is not an easy way to live,” Fouche said, adding that local organizations are encouraging people to consult immigration attorneys. "We are trying to educate as many [Haitians] as we can... they still have rights, you see?"

