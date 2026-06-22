The Community Players of Salisbury in conjunction with the Wicomico Historical Society will put on an original production entitled, "250 America: A Birthday Celebration" containing significant speeches, essays and music to mark the nation's Independence. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with the writer and producer Matt Bogdan about what inspired him. It will be held on June 26th and 27th at 7:30 pm as well as on June 28 at 2 pm at the Community Players Theater on Nutters Cross Road in Salisbury. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today at our website delmarvapublicmedia.org.