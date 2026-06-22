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250 America: A Birthday Celebration.

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published June 22, 2026 at 9:28 AM EDT
Don Rush

The Community Players of Salisbury in conjunction with the Wicomico Historical Society will put on an original production entitled, "250 America: A Birthday Celebration" containing significant speeches, essays and music to mark the nation's Independence. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with the writer and producer Matt Bogdan about what inspired him. It will be held on June 26th and 27th at 7:30 pm as well as on June 28 at 2 pm at the Community Players Theater on Nutters Cross Road in Salisbury. The full interview can be heard on Delmarva Today at our website delmarvapublicmedia.org.

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Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
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