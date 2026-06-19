The Nation Marks Juneteenth Day Amidst Turbulent Times

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when union troops entered Galveston, Texas announcing the end of the Civil War and the freedom of the slaves. But, what does this holiday mean in our times? Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with assistant history professor Arlisha Norwood at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore about the meaning of this year's celebration. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM and on our website delmarvapublicmedia.org.