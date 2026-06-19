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The Nation Marks Juneteenth Day Amidst Turbulent Times

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published June 19, 2026 at 9:46 AM EDT
UMES Assistant History Professor Arlisha Norwood
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UMES Assistant History Professor Arlisha Norwood

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when union troops entered Galveston, Texas announcing the end of the Civil War and the freedom of the slaves. But, what does this holiday mean in our times? Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with assistant history professor Arlisha Norwood at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore about the meaning of this year's celebration. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM and on our website delmarvapublicmedia.org.

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Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
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