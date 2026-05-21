CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Delaware Lawmakers Push to Require Hospitals to Provide More Financial Aid to Low Income Patients

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:37 AM EDT
DarkoStojanovic
/
creative commons (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Medical_Care.jpg)

Delaware legislators are considering a measure that would require more "charity care" that provides assistance to low income patients. In this excerpt from Delmarva Today Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Spotlight Delaware reporter Nick Stonesifer about his investigation into the issue and the measure that is being considered in Dover. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
See stories by Don Rush
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner
Latest from NPR