Delaware Lawmakers Push to Require Hospitals to Provide More Financial Aid to Low Income Patients
Delaware legislators are considering a measure that would require more "charity care" that provides assistance to low income patients. In this excerpt from Delmarva Today Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with Spotlight Delaware reporter Nick Stonesifer about his investigation into the issue and the measure that is being considered in Dover. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.