Haitian Flag Day, A Time of Hope for the Immigrant Community

The local Haitian immigrant community celebrated Flag Day this past weekend even as many face potential deportation back to their troubled country. Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz was there and files this report.

RUSH: May 18th was Flag Day in Haiti, so on Sunday, the Eastern Shore's growing Haitian community came together in Salisbury. While they celebrated with pride and joy, many still face the threat of deportation. Delmarva Public Media's, Kevin Diaz was there and files this report.

DIAZ: It's Flag Day in Haiti and the Eastern Shore's large Haitian community is celebrating in Salisbury.

JONES: Today I'm making fried catfish. I have corn bread. I have my special corn bread that I make with fried catfish. I have bread, fruit, I have french fries. I have bread that I can, if you want, sandwiches and stuff like that. And then I serve a soda with it.

DIAZ: That's Fabienne Jones in the food tent. It's a Sunday afternoon in May, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are here and the party is just beginning. The festival is now in its second decade, but it has a special meaning this year. Many in this community face the possible loss of their legal status known as TPS. The Trump administration wants them out.

JONES: We just here, everybody's scared about what's going on with the TPS. We are praying and hoping for the best for everything, but at the end of the day, we're still going to live and have fun. This is what it's all about. We all come together. This is a big, big, big thing for the Haitian community that we celebrate our flag.

DIAZ: As the politics of immigration heat up, some worried that no one would show up. It didn't turn out that way.

JONES: But we still going to have fun. Yeah, so we still going to be here. We're still going to have fun. Last year we didn't think it was going to be a big turnout, but it ended up being a big turnout because there was the ICE things and everything going on. But we still here, everybody came out. A lot of people did, came out and enjoyed themself.

DIAZ: The celebration has its roots in a slave revolt against France two centuries ago when Haiti became the world's first independent black-led republic. Today, gang violence and political instability plague the Island nation. Many refugees are afraid to return.

REV TOUSSAINT: But even with our prime, we are also sad.

DIAZ: That's the Reverend Roosevelt Toussaint, giving a thundering speech on Haiti's problems. But in the end, he offers hope both for Haiti and its diaspora in America.

REV TOUSSAINT: Haiti will not perish. May God bless you.

DIAZ: Toussaint and other local leaders met days before with officials from Governor Wes Moore's office. They talked about the challenges facing immigrants on the Eastern Shore. Many of them work in the critically important agriculture and poultry industries.

HUTCHISON: So the uncertainty of TPS status is a huge issue. It's a dark cloud that's hanging over the head of every Haitian neighbor of ours who has TPS status.

DIAZ: That's Martin Hutchison from the People's Community Alliance and pastor at Community of Joy in Salisbury.

HUTCHISON: The uncertainty of whether they'll be allowed to continue to be here in the country or be forced to return to their homeland, which they would love to be in their homeland, but they don't feel like it's safe for them to be there.

DIAZ: Joe Baptiste is a truck driver for Purdue Farms. He has attained US citizenship, but many other Haitian workers face expulsion. Still he says he's grateful for the American people.

BAPTISTE: This is a good country, but it is got a big difference. I always said to everybody, we have a big difference between government for the American people and the population [of] people.

DIAZ: Amid Haitian and American flags. It is clear that Flag Day is the time to be proud and grateful for Delmarva Public Media. This is Kevin Diaz.

