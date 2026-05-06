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The Long Term Impact of The Potomac River Sewage

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published May 6, 2026 at 9:50 AM EDT
Interceptor Potomac Pipeline Project
DC Water
Interceptor Potomac Pipeline Project

It's been nearly four months since the Interceptor Potomac pipeline spill that poured millions of gallons of sewage into the river but the effects are expected to last beyond the immediate end to many of the health advisories. In our weekly series with the Bay Journal Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with reporter Jeremy Cox about the impact of the incident. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

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Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
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