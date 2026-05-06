The Long Term Impact of The Potomac River Sewage

It's been nearly four months since the Interceptor Potomac pipeline spill that poured millions of gallons of sewage into the river but the effects are expected to last beyond the immediate end to many of the health advisories. In our weekly series with the Bay Journal Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with reporter Jeremy Cox about the impact of the incident. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.