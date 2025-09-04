Off the Record with Stephen Philip Harvey: Wicomico County Marching Bands

School is starting back up on the Delmarva Peninsula. That means familiar sounds are returning to our communities, aligning with the end of summer cookouts and pool parties are the boisterous sounds of our high school marching band. Hi, you're listening to Off The Record with me, Steven Philip Harvey, where we sit down and talk to a variety of musicians on today's music scene. Today we're sitting down with three local band directors, Jon Adams of Parkside High, Caroline Gilmore of James M. Bennett High and Will Kichty of Wicomico High. These three marching band instructors recently previewed their shows for this season for their respective school communities following a two week long band camp. Afterwards, I caught up with each one to hear their thoughts on what band camp does for students. Jon Adams, director at Parkside had this to say.

"What excites me about the show is the musical opportunities that the kids are given. There's lots of big impact moments followed by contrasting lyrical sections that really challenge the students to grow as musicians, not just in the marching band setting, but in general. It really provides a great, not only learning opportunity, but experience for the audience too, to experience the highs and lows of our story arc."

These passionate music students, like their student athlete counterparts, give a lot to their craft. They put so much work in to put the show together over the camp weeks, continuing that hard work into the semester to complete it even more. Here's James M. Bennett high director Caroline Gilmore, talking about her student's dedication during band camp.

"On Tuesday, I said guys, let's go outside. The chance of rain is 4%. Isolated thunderstorm directly over the football field, directly over the football field. The best part, the kids did not break focus one time they were marching, I'm like, man, this is getting unbearable. Then they hit their set feet together, eyes with pride. I was like, okay, band, run! Then we ran inside."

In music, the student's work is all playing, but while they're diligently practicing different elements of their field shift, they still were able to have a few laughs. Wicomico High School Band Director Will Kichty offers a glimpse into the silliness of the student musicians.

"I gave the winds a break during sectionals one day, so I leave the room and notice the lights are off in the auditorium, which is where the drum line practices. Yeah, that had me real nervous. So I walked in to check on them and they're putting on wrestling entrance music like it's John Cena and that kind of stuff, and one of them comes out from behind the curtains and is, I guess, practicing for when he becomes a pro wrestler himself. Lots of posing and running around the stage, that sort of thing. The other kids noticed because they were on break and we just kind of sat there and watched the rest of them take their turns."

Whatever way you shake it, there's excitement from the directors, students, and community about the returning sounds to our football fields.

"I'm so excited to see people's reactions because it's going to hit hard!"

"So the visuals are just going to be amazing."

"They really seem to enjoy it, so that was quite fun."

Do you want to support your local marching band or music department? You can by heading to a game, a competition, a parade, or any other performance this academic year. The Maryland Marching Band Association's regional competition will be held on Saturday, October 25th at the Wicomico County Stadium. More information can be found on mdmarchingband.org.