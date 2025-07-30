CONTACT US

Thomas Lauderdale Celebrates 30 years of Pink Martini on New Tour

Delmarva Public Media | By Stephen Philip Harvey
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:22 PM EDT

Thomas Lauderdale is the charismatic and critically acclaimed founder and frontman of Pink Martini, which is celebrating 30 years as a band this summer with an exciting new album and tour.

In a new short interview series called "Off the Record with Stephen Philip Harvey", Lauderdale chats with Delmarva Public Media music director Stephen Philip Harvey ahead of Pink Martini's show at the Freeman Arts Pavilion on July 3oth in Selbyville, Delaware.

To learn more about the band visit www.pinkmartini.com

Stephen Philip Harvey
Stephen Philip Harvey is the Music Director at Delmarva Public Media and an on-air host for 91.3 WESM, Delmarva Public Media’s jazz, blues and news station.
