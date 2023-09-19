© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Hammered Dulcimer & Claw Hammered Banjo

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published September 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Ken & Brad Kolodner Musical Act
Maryland Folk Festival
Ken & Brad Kolodner Musical Act

Ken Kolodner started out as a fiddler in the early eighties before adding the hammered dulcimer to the list of instruments that he has mastered. He is now considered to be one of the finest hammered dulcimer players in the country. Ken’s son, Brad Kolodner, is a renowned claw hammer banjo player. The two joined forces in 2009 to form a string band that exploits the tonal possibilities of their respective instruments with a repertoire of old-time music, bluegrass and original acoustic compositions.

Ken and Brad Kolodner will be featured in the musical lineup at the Maryland Folk Festival in Salisbury this weekend. They spoke with WESM’s Peter Solomon for this interview.

Local News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
