Bizarro: A Tale of a Synthetic Drug & The Law

Two men are now in prison after being caught selling a synthetic drug that the prosecutors said was similar to cannabis. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Jordan Rubin, author of a new book entitled, "Bizarro: The Surreal Saga of America's Secret War on Synthetic Drugs and the Florida Kingpins It Captured". He says the two men even checked with the Drug Enforcement Administration before selling the drug to make certain it was legal. Despite assurances they were arrested.