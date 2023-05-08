© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Bizarro: A Tale of a Synthetic Drug & The Law

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published May 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
DEA

Two men are now in prison after being caught selling a synthetic drug that the prosecutors said was similar to cannabis. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Jordan Rubin, author of a new book entitled, "Bizarro: The Surreal Saga of America's Secret War on Synthetic Drugs and the Florida Kingpins It Captured". He says the two men even checked with the Drug Enforcement Administration before selling the drug to make certain it was legal. Despite assurances they were arrested.

News
Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
